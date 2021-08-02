Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained

Earlier today, we shared a look at a pleasant surprise we missed after Sunday night's Jacob Hair-directed and John Harris-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty ("Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion") aired: Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). But we were hit earlier today with another surprise from late Sunday, though whether it's a "pleasant" one depends on if you believe in science or fantasy land theories.

In a lengthy social media post, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon asked the following question: "How many articles have you read during the pandemic that try to smart-splain stupidity to you?". Harmon goes on to call out that there is so much time being spent trying to explain "moronology" to folks who know basic facts and have common sense that we're losing sight of the fact that the anti-vaccination conspiracy folks have no idea what they're talking about. Worse than that, because smart people want to try to understand the crazy talk, they seek out resources to get a better understanding. And what does that lead to? More articles trying to make sense of the nonsense. "I'm just sick of reading about how little I grasp idiots the way I might get sick of pretzels at a bar," Harmon argues. "I've been gobbling down so much thought about thoughtlessness, I want to just turn the bowl upside down and remember that I once came here to drink stuff."

"Informal poll: how many articles have you read during the pandemic that try to smart-splain stupidity to you? I feel like I could fill a silo with how much I know about how little can be known and why it's my fault it's not known because I've never tried to really understand lack of understanding, and yet I also feel like I'm one more article from having a Ph.D. in 'moronology'," Harmon wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a screencap from The Atlantic addressing the topics Harmon was addressing.

He continued, "I know why it's the case, it's because the internet runs on clicks, so if half the country is reading about how brave they are for knowing the earth is flat it's not like the other half is gonna click on articles about how round earth is, they're going to click on lists of 17 things to do when your uncle thinks the earth is flat. Because that's the thing we'd like to learn, that's the fucking earth shape that's still unknown to us. We fall into a trap of essentially studying bad studying, in hopes that we can Pratt the raptor."

"Informal poll: don't you get sick of it? I'm sick of it," Harmon stated. "To be very clear, I'm not implying I'm entitled to being sick of it. I haven't done anything or been unduly taxed, It's not that kind of "sick of it," like when an ER doctor says they're sick of people stabbing each other. I'm just sick of reading about how little I grasp idiots the way I might get sick of pretzels at a bar. I've been gobbling down so much thought about thoughtlessness, I want to just turn the bowl upside down and remember that I once came here to drink stuff. I don't know what a nice beverage would be in this metaphor. I guess just browsing Google Maps or porn. Have fun talking to anti-vax people in the comments, I'm not gonna do it or judge you for doing it. I just wanted to extend permission to feel what you might be feeling, or you could share how you deal with the feeling or whatever. Living through some history. Chillin'. Playin Minecraft. Hope you had a good weekend."

Take a behind-the-scenes look at how the immense story of Gotron was brought to life with producer Steve Levy, Hair, Harmon, and Harris in the following featurette on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion":

