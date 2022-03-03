Rick and Morty/James Gunn Day 16 Update: Prince Nebulon & Morty, Jr?

Well, it's pretty clear that the wicked never truly rest. Though we were forced to skip a day of coverage because of an obscenely busy Wednesday, the culprit or culprits working with Rick and Morty on their mission against Peacemaker series creator James Gunn continued their devilish work unabated. Following up on hired killer Krombopulos Michael, we now have Prince Nebulon and Morty, Jr. appearing on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And as things continue to get more and more crowded, Gunn begins to make his suspects sweat a little. Could we be one step closer to learning who's been working with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo?

Here's a look at what's been going on over the past two days, with Gunn adding an update that leaves us feeling that the true mastermind behind it all may son be revealed:

Day 16. Morty Freaking Junior. @stefceretti seemed to be pretending to see him at my monitor this morning. He's not a good actor. Our Video assist guy Porkchop is definitely in on it. But I still don't know the primary culprit. #RickandMorty #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/8ekjGzqUOT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at Gunn's list of suspects from earlier in the week:

Day 14 (days where we shoot the Holiday Special obviously don't count) – the nefarious Krombopulos Michael makes himself known. As I said I'm pretty sure it's someone in the VFX department. Who do you think is the culprit from the suspects below? pic.twitter.com/1P8r4EFkKp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Marky, VFX Assistant coordinator; Liz, VFX witness cam; Ron, Sr VFX set wrangler; James, Jr VFX set wrangler – OR… pic.twitter.com/FsMtdVluU7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: