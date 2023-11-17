Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, teaser

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 6 Cold Open: Morty's Got Receipts

Rick decides to call Morty's bluff in the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6: "Rickfending Your Mort."

Article Summary Rick gets drunk post-Rick Prime's "exit" as Morty tries using "Morty Adventure Cards" to get him back in the game.

Rick decides to call Morty's bluff in the cold open of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort."

Last week's episode tied back to Evil Morty's origins and the show's expansive mythology.

Dan Harmon credits staff writers for deepening the "Rick and Morty" canon and fan engagement.

Rick Prime has shuffled off the animated series' mortal coil. Evil Morty is in possession of an ultimate weapon that can literally erase folks from all of existence – but all he wants is for you to leave him alone. If you're Rick Sanchez, and you're faced with being able to write your own story moving forward – what do you do? Apparently, get s**t-faced drunk in your garage, based on the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort." Thankfully, Morty has been stockpiling "Morty Adventure Cards," and he plans on cashing them in to get Rick back on track. Except if you're Rick? You're not feeling too thankful for Morty's "gift." In fact, you're thinking that maybe it's time to call Morty's bluff…

Here's a look at the cold open & promo for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort," followed by a look back at last weekend's game-changing episode and more:

You don't need to look any further than the cold open to "Unmortricken" to be impressed with what the episode was able to accomplish – offering us backstory & connecting some very important Evil Morty "dots" leading up to S01E10 "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind" (directed by Stephen Sandoval, written by Ryan Ridley), and then developing the threads that tied that episode together with S03E07 "The Ricklantis Mixup" (directed by Dominic Polcino, written by Dan Guterman & Ryan Ridley) and S05E10 "Rickmurai Jack" (directed by Jacob Hair, written by Jeff Loveness & Scott Marder). For the record? Leaving it to us to imagine what horrors Morty was inflicting on Rick after that garage door closed was a masterstroke because our imaginations give us chills every time we see it or think about it. Here's a look at the cold open:

In the latest "Inside The Episode," series co-creator Dan Harmon, director Jacob Hair, and writers James Siciliano & Albro Lundy discuss what taking down Rick Prime means moving forward for our Rick, how Evil Morty showed himself to be the show's real overarching nemesis and more:

While keeping themselves on spoiler lockdown heading into this past weekend's episode, Harmon explained to Gizmodo how the staff writers have been the major forces behind the animated series' growing mythology/canon. "The great thing about 'Rick and Morty' is that a lot of our staff are former 'Rick and Morty' writer's assistants—that whole tradition goes back to Mike McMahan before he abandoned us for his 'Star Trek' show ['Lower Decks']; he was the original first 'Rick and Morty' writer's assistant who left us at the EP level, executive producer. We've continued that tradition, and that makes these people not only workhorses but they are huge 'Rick and Morty' fans from the get-go," Harmon explained.

The series co-creator continued, "I'm so grateful to have people on the show that are like, 'Look, I'm on this show because I love this show, and I've loved it since the beginning—and have you noticed that we haven't given any red meat to the avid fans?' We'll be working on multiple seasons at once, so I won't notice. I'll just be like, 'Oh, have we not done Evil Morty in a while?' I have this general allergy to canonical stuff because I feel like it'll happen anyway, and therefore leaning into it is like leaning into gravity and falling down when your job is to jump and soar. But yeah, I was asleep at the wheel. [It was] our passionate writers that were like, 'No, it's time to resurface this.' And the fun thing is that the timing of it works out so that it's going to be smack in the middle of this season."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!