ROH Signs Rok-C, Miranda Alize Ahead of Women's World Title Final

Ring of Honor has announced that Rok-C and Miranda Alize have signed with the company after both women made it to the final of the Women's World's Championship Tournament, which will take place at ROH Death Before Dishonor on Sunday. Both women were trained by Booker T and wrestled in Booker's Reality of Wrestling Promotion, with Alize also wrestling extensively around the world.

ROH published a press release announcing the news, which The Chadster has pasted below:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that "The Prodigy" Rok-C and "The Lucha Baddie" Miranda Alize have signed with the company. Rok-C and Alize will meet in the ROH Women's World Title Tournament final on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this Sunday in Philadelphia. They'll each enter the historic match with an ROH contract in hand, but only one of them will leave the 2300 Arena with the championship belt around their waist. Both women have been extremely impressive through three rounds of the tournament. Rok-C scored bracket-busting wins over former world champions Angelina Love and Sumie Sakai, while Alize knocked off former Shimmer Champion Nicole Savoy. Rok-C, 19, began her pro wrestling training when she was just 13. She furthered her training under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Booker T and went on to become the Diamonds Division Champion in Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion. Alize, an eight-year pro, has wrestled extensively in Mexico, Japan and the UK in addition to working for a number of U.S. promotions. Like Rok-C, Alize also trained under Booker T and competed in ROW.

Death Before Dishonor will take place at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia on Sunday, and will be available to watch on PPV. The Chadster is just glad to see a wrestling promotion that has respect for the business like ROH, knowing their place, doing their thing but not trying to make life difficult for The Chadster's beloved WWE. That's the way it ought to be and maybe ROH could give some lessons to AEW.

