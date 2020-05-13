ROH Star Joe Hendry Goes Viral with McDonald's-Themed Oasis Parody

Joe Hendry is a wrestler currently signed with Ring of Honor, but he was a musician before he was a wrestler, and he incorporates that skill into his wrestling act, writing and performing his own theme songs. And Hendry's musical talents are paying off big for Ring of Honor during the pandemic, as Hendry has produced a viral hit with a song parodying Oasis's Wonderwall about the lack of McDonald's and its subsequent reopening.

"Today was gonna be the day that I went and got a double cheese," Hendry sings, mimicking the vocal styles of Oasis's Liam Gallagher. "By now, I should have won six chicken nuggets from Monopoly. I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about your fries."

"I'm sure you've heard it all before but McDonald's is my only wish," he continues. "It's sad my addiction is so bad that I'd even eat Filet-o-Fish. I'll take two quarter-pounders, stuff our faces, and we'll have mozzarella dippers and Oasis."

"Because in May, they'll open drive-thrus and save me," he sings. "And on May 15th, I'll have McDonald's in me."

So far, the video by Hendry has earned more than 3.8 million views across various social media platforms, and it continues to climb. Big Mac loving Americans may be wondering what all the fuss is about, as McDonald's has kept its drive-thrus open throughout most of the United States throughout the pandemic, allowing nonstop access to the grease that serves at the lifeblood of all god-fearing Americans. However, in the UK, McDonald's did shut down many restaurants, leaving our brothers and sisters across the pond to fend for themselves during these dark times. With that in mind, it's easy to see why Hendry's video is resonating with so many people. Give the video a listen below.