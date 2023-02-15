ROH Update: Ring of Honor Weekly TV Show Will Return on March 3rd Ring of Honor will resume its weekly TV show in March, giving Tony Khan two wrestling promotions with which to bully WWE and The Chadster.

As if The Chadster didn't already have it bad enough, the worst possible news has arrived: a weekly Ring of Honor TV show is returning next month. The Chadster uses the term "TV show" loosely because the show will stream on ROH's subscription service, Honor Club, but it still means that The Chadster will have to deal with yet another wrestling promotion with a weekly show competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE, which, in The Chadster's opinion, is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it.

"Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub," said billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan in an interview with Sports Illustrated, an outlet that is so clearly biased toward AEW and in collusion with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! "We'll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we're going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor. We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches. All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I'm excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows."

The Chadster is absolutely outraged that Tony Khan is able to get away with harassing The Chadster like this. The Chadster bets that Tony Khan has even paid off The Chadster's bosses here at Bleeding Cool to force The Chadster to cover the new ROH TV show, which will only serve to torment The Chadster even more than having to watch and review AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage does right now. Even worse, now that Ring of Honor will have its own show, Tony Khan will not have to fill AEW shows with ROH talent, which means that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be even more cohesive, giving them an extremely unfair advantage over WWE.

The Chadster has been warning everyone about Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster for years now, but nobody listens. "Chad, you're delusional," people like The Chadster's wife are always telling him. "I'm going to go text with that guy Gary since you won't stop complaining about Tony Khan." But look what's happened now? Ring of Honor has a TV show and it's too late for anybody to do anything about it! If only people had heeded The Chadster's warnings, we wouldn't be in this predicament. Hopefully, everyone learns to take The Chadster more seriously from now on before Tony Khan totally dominates the wrestling industry, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

