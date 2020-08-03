Roman Reigns Finally Booked for WWE Return This Week

The long-awaited return of a beloved WWE Superstar is finally on the horizon. The Big Dog Roman Reigns will be making his way back to WWE television this week. WWE dropped the news on Twitter.

"Get ready," WWE's tweet reads. "#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaverick join @RonKillings on the next episode of The #RTruthGameShow dropping THIS TUESDAY!"

That's right; Roman Reigns will be a contestant on The R-Truth Game Show, airing this Tuesday on the WWE Network. The Big Dog has been taking time off from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns dropped out of his planned WrestleMania match against Bill Goldberg, a match in which he would have won the Universal Championship, in favor of staying home and keeping his family safe from infection. While he's been gone, WWE has gone out of its way, not to mention the Big Dog on TV, seemingly counter to their usual policy, which is to mention him as often as possible. And Vince McMahon isn't known to go against his instincts lightly.

Reigns apparently made the right choice, considering WWE did, in fact, experience a coronavirus outbreak affecting dozens of workers. It was a bold move by one of WWE's biggest stars, giving up a major push to protect his family. However, Reigns did publicly defend WWE as doing "everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible." Technically, they didn't even start testing anyone until after getting hit by the outbreak, but, you know, other than testing. Nevermind.

The point is, Roman Reigns won't be back in the wrestling ring. But he will be on the WWE Network, so it's a start. First stop, the R-Truth Game Show. Next: kicking Braun Strowman's ass to win the WWE Universal Championship that's rightfully his