Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke

Dave Bautista has widened the scope of his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, targeting conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in his latest shoot promo on Twitter. Bautista became disgusted after seeing a photo of Limbaugh receiving a Medal of Honor.

"Every time I see this fool wearing the Medal of Freedom I want to throw up," Bautista tweeted after seeing an article that used a photo of Limbaugh receiving the Medal of Honor at Trump's State of the Union speech. Bautista added a puking emoticon for emphasis.

Of course, it's not just Rush Limbaugh with whom Dave Bautista has a problem. Anyone who allies themselves with Bautista's enemy, Donald Trump, is subject to The Animal's Twitter ire.

"Makes perfect sense that this whack job would be feeding #MAGAts their nightly dose of propaganda," Bautista tweeted of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And as for Mitch McConnell and the entire Republican Senate caucus, Bautista had some harsh words for them as well after learning of their plans to vote on Trump's pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "There is literally zero integrity in the @GOP…. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare," he recently tweeted.

So clearly, if you're an ally of Donald Trump, you're an enemy of Dave Bautista, and The Animal will come for you eventually. And then you'll end up in an article on Bleeding Cool because it's what we do. And look, it's not like I haven't heard the complaints that maybe Bleeding Cool focuses a tiny bit too much on Dave Bautista's tweets. I'm not oblivious. The thing is, Bleeding Cool makes me write these. It's literally in my contract, and whenever I try to write about something else, they get really angry. Just the other day, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth was telling me, "Jude, we need to boost traffic on Thursday this week, so be sure to write me some good articles that will get all the clicks." And I said, "oh, okay, I think maybe I can do something about the X-Men or some AEW stuff–" and she slapped my coffee right out of my hand, and she said, "Did I ask you to write about the f**king X-Men, Jude? Write me some articles about Dave Bautista's tweets right f**king now." I was so scared of what she'd do to me; I had no choice but to comply. And here we are. So if you're going to blame anyone for this, I'm just saying, don't blame me, okay? [Editor's Note: Be afraid.]