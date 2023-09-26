Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA: No Meetings with AMPTP This Week; Avoid "Speculation"

Despite rumors, SAG-AFTRA confirmed via a statement that there are no AMPTP meetings this week and there are "no confirmed dates scheduled."

As the WGA moves forward on potentially ratifying its tentative agreement with the AMPTP that was announced on Sunday, the spotlight has shifted to talks between the studios & streamers and SAG-AFTRA. But where there had been some weeks of rollercoaster emotions between the writers' union and the AMPTP, at least both sides were communicating in some way, shape, or form. With the actors' union and the AMPTP, they will be sitting down at a pretty cold negotiating table – with the AMPTP having not engaged in talks with SAG-AFTRA in some time. But now, rumblings from sources say that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP could be back talking "within days" – possibly by the end of next week. But SAG-AFTRA is making it clear that no confirmed meeting dates are set and "there will not be meetings with the AMPTP this week" before advising members to not rely on speculation. "We have no confirmed dates scheduled, and there will not be meetings with the AMPTP this week. When we do have dates confirmed, we will inform our members," read the statement. "No one should rely on speculation." Here's a look back at the official statement from SAG-AFTRA congratulating the WGA "on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines."

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members. Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.

