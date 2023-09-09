Posted in: Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: amptp, opinion, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA Pres Fran Drescher Wins Big; AMPTP to WGA: We're "Aligned"

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher was re-elected to another term, while the AMPTP wants everyone to know that the organization is "aligned."

We have two big updates to pass along regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes and the AMPTP's inability to broker a deal that works for the unions. What will be interesting to see is if the two could be part of a bigger shift in the current narrative. As SAG-AFTRA's voting members showed their support for their current leadership with their ballots, the AMPTP proved that it can respond quickly to certain things – like when it needs to push back on rumblings that some studios want to buck the organization and cut their own deals with the unions to get productions rolling again. Here's what went down late on Friday:

AMPTP Responds to WGA Negotiating Committee: The AMPTP attempted to push back on a recent update from the WGA Negotiating Committee to its members that claimed studios have been looking to get out from under the AMPTP's negotiating shadow and broker deals with the unions themselves (like what AMC Networks did in a limited way). "The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution. Any suggestion to the contrary is false," began the statement from the organization representing the studios and major media companies. In addition, the AMPTP included their timeline of how proposals have been submitted & handled so far.

SAG-AFTRA Election Results: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Secretary-Treasurer Joely Fisher have handily won re-election to their respective positions. Winning a second two-year term, Drescher bested independent candidate Maya Gilbert-Dunbar, with 23,080 votes to 5,276 votes for Gilbert-Dunbar (with 22.84% of SAG-AFTRA's 124,477 eligible members voting). Fischer would go on to best independent candidate Peter Antico, with 19,777 votes to 8,361 votes for Antico. Here's a look at what Drescher and Fisher had to share when the results were announced:

Drescher: "I am honored to serve my union as president for another term. These are dynamic times, and as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles, and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted. I want all members to be equal in all ways, and I will continue to fight against marginalization and discrimination within our union, from our employers, and the world at large.

Our main objective as a labor union must be to make sure everyone has equal opportunity to work. Together, we will watch partisanship fade away as we develop a new culture of respect, patience, and understanding. Taking our time, speaking from the heart, and making decisions must be based on wisdom and not politics. Much has been accomplished in the past two years, but I feel great optimism that the next two will be our greatest ever! As we let go of tribalism and gain more empathy for one another, as we realize that with each experience comes opportunity to better ourselves on our journey of self-refinement, we will also enter a Golden Age for SAG-AFTRA."

Fisher: "In these challenging times, performers do what they've always done best: work together towards a common goal. I'm grateful for your trust in my work on behalf of my union siblings and steadfast in my commitment to you. I want to acknowledge every member who recognized this auspicious moment and volunteered to serve. Your willingness to run for office and contribute is deeply appreciated by your union family. When we're fighting against the entire show business establishment, the last thing we needed was to fight each other. I'm glad you all agree. I'm overwhelmed by your unprecedented support and promise that President Drescher and I will move forward with the same commitment to unity exhibited in this election process and — finally — a decent contract. President Drescher and I are so thrilled to work alongside all of you as we usher in a new age for SAG-AFTRA — where we are all respected and sufficiently paid for our contribution to this industry."

