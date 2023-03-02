Sailor Moon, Rocky TV & More: New Pluto TV Lineup Packs a Big Punch Iconic boxer Rocky Balboa & universal guardian Sailor Moon have joined Pluto TV's lineup, with each getting their own dedicated channel.

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced a knockout lineup of new channels and programming coming to the service in March. The heavyweight Hollywood movie franchise, Rocky, has entered the Pluto TV programming ring with an all-new, limited-run channel – Pluto TV ROCKY. Viewers will be able to grab a ringside seat to stream the Rocky collection featuring Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006) – for free.

Joining the ring, beginning every Wednesday in March, Pluto TV will be highlighting WOW – Women Of Wrestling with the all-new season one reboot episodes and two docu-series, My Road to WOW – The Secrets of The Superheroes and The Origin of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, coming later this month. To celebrate, wrestlers from WOW – Women Of Wrestling will join Pluto TV's Stream-Along on social media every Wednesday in March, where they will share insights and special behind-the-scenes commentary.

And one of the most powerful anime characters of all time, Sailor Moon, will also be joining the Pluto TV lineup. The classic television show based on the manga originally launched in the 90s and has since grown to an expanded universe of series and films, inspiring a generation of viewers with this iconic character. The Sailor Moon channel will provide viewers access to hundreds of hours and episodes of their favorite content, including all 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon, all episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie, The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie and The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

Pluto TV delivers more out-of-this-world programming with Season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000, which will stream exclusively on Pluto TV on the MST3K channel, and all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager, landing on Pluto TV's dedicated Star Trek channel, More Star Trek. Also in March, Pluto TV is adding 2,000 on-demand episodes from hit CBS and Paramount Media Networks series. Select seasons will be available from fan-favorite shows, including RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge, The Hills, Key & Peele, Bar Rescue, Nathan for You, Judge Judy, and more. This latest installment, following the 6000+ CBS episodes added to Pluto TV's VOD section late last year, demonstrates Pluto TV's ongoing commitment to offer the best entertainment, with flexible viewing options, for audiences at a price that's tough to beat.