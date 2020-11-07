Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, Dave Grohl Are Ready to Call It

Grabbing the baton passed on by previous hosts Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, and John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle will be taking the stage of this weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live with a lot riding on the line. While we're proud of the long-running sketch comedy/music series' record-setting sixth live episode in a row, all eyeballs will be focused on "Weekend Update" as well as Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, and Beck Bennett's Michael Pence for the first show post-U.S. Presidential Election- an election that still hasn't been officially called as of this writing. And the ringmaster of it all is none other than Chappelle… but no pressure or anything.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players.

