Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa, Tate McRae Set for November 18th

NBC's Saturday Night Live will be live again on November 18th, with host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" films) and musical guest Tate McRae.

Heading into last week's break, NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 was batting two-for-three with its first three episodes. A solid single (possibly a double) with SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice in the opener, followed by a triple with Halloween weekend host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters (though it was a strikeout with host & musical guest Bad Bunny). But now, we're only days away from Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and musical guest boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) taking the stages of Studio 8H for this weekend's show – which we're now learning will be followed by host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae on November 18th.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

