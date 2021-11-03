Saturday Night Live: Kieran Culkin's Having a Great Time at Read-Thru

Okay, so we have COVID-free musical guest Ed Sheeran ready to take the stage of Studio 8H this weekend and it's Wednesday before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. If you've run through these gauntlets with us before, then you know what that means. Yup, time to check in with host Kieran Culkin (Succession) to see how things are going with rehearsals. And that's exactly what we have waiting for you below, courtesy of the long-running sketch comedy/music series.

Here's a look at Culkin having a good time at read-thru, followed by a look at what's ahead for this month:

Earlier this week, we learned who else will be taking the stage of Studio 8H this month. On November 13th, we have Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) hosting with musical guest Taylor Swift. Then on November 20th, we have Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) hosting with musical guest Saweetie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kieran Culkin Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L6W0k_bLzs)

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there," Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post confirming his live appearance this weekend (check it out below):

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).