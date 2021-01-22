Saturday Night Live Returns Jan 30: John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly

A new year brings a new administration and renewed hopes of getting this country back to some level of normalcy. NBC's Saturday Night Live is looking to do its part by getting back to work next Saturday- and then knocking out five consecutive episodes in a row. On Friday, the long-running sketch comedy/music series announced that it was returning for the second half of Season 46 with John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place Part II) hosting SNL for the first time. Riding shotgun as the musical guest will be none other than Machine Gun Kelly– another first-timer to the Studio 8H stage. From there, February 6 sees Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers also taking the reigns of SNL for the first time. Guess what happens on February 13? We have another pair of first-timers, with Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff performing. There will also be live shows on February 20 and 27, though hosts/guests haven't been announced.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.