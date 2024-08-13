Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Set for TIFF 2024 World Premiere; New Poster Released

Along with a new poster for Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan's Saturday Night, the Sony Pictures film will have its world premiere at TIFF 2024.

On October 11th, director/writer Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan will take us back nearly 50 years to the last moments when NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series went from being a concept to becoming a reality. Based on Reitman and Kenan's interviews with the living cast, writers, and crew about the launch of SNL, Sony Pictures' upcoming film Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the show's very first broadcast. Last week, we were treated to our best look yet with the release of an official trailer (above) and a key art poster – both spotlighting the young comedians and writers who would go on to change television – and culture – forever. We also get to see how the drama plays out leading up to the live show – and how Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman) work to keep it all together before the network pulls the plug on their vision. With the film set to premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), we're getting a new key art poster that definitely has the right kind of 70s vibe – here's a look:

Sony's Saturday Night stars Dylan O'Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (John Belushi), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), and Kim Matula (Jane Curtin). In addition, the film stars Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Matthew Rhys (George Carlin), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, Sony's Saturday Night is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman, and Gil Kenan. Executive producers on the film are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.

