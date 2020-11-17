Savio Vega to Follow in Footsteps of Kane, Ventura, and Trump

Savio Vega could be the next pro wrestler to leave behind the wrestling ring and join the more violent and cutthroat world of politics! Following in the footsteps of successful wrestlers-turned-politicians like Kane, Jesse Ventura, and Donald Trump, Savio Vega has his sights set on political power. Vega is planning to run in 2020 for the mayor of his hometown in Puerto Rico. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vega revealed his aspirations.

"Before I tell you or anybody what's I'm going to do, we still have four years," said Vega, who has already done work as a bodyguard for the town's current mayor. "Everything's going to change. Everything changes by the second. So for me to tell you, 'I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna do that.' That would be crazy. So I have to wait until the time passes to see what happens. In 2024, Savio Vega, not Savio Vega, Juan Rivera, my real name not my wrestling name, will be the mayor of Vega Alta."

Vega is already learning the ropes of politics, such as how to effectively avoid answering a question, like when he was asked if he would support statehood for Puerto Rico. "Well, Puerto Rico has been part of the United States for many, many, many years, and of course, the United States, maybe wants Puerto Rico, maybe doesn't want Puerto Rico, but for a long time, Puerto Rico has been trying to be the 51st state," he said. "Now it might be the 52nd state, but it's crazy because if United States wants us, why didn't you do that from the beginning? That's the question right there. Why? Why don't you take care of us from the beginning? Now you take care of us with money or whatever we need."