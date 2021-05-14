Schitt's Creek Director Helming The Psychology Of Stupidity Series

Schitt's Creek alum Jerry Ciccoritti has jumped aboard an adaptation of Jean-Francois Marmion's book The Psychology Of Stupidity. The half-hour comedy series comes from Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell's Stone Village Television, though there is no home for the show quite yet. The news was reported on by Variety. The project could go anywhere really, since the creators have ties already to NBC and HBO, working with them in the past on Las Vegas and Empire Falls.

The Psychology Of Stupidity Sounds Good To Me

"The Psychology of Stupidity" follows neuroscientist psychologist Anthony, who opens a private practice to try to cure people of stupid behavior under the mantra that until you accept your own stupidity, you can't expect others to stop acting so stupidly. A part survival guide, part self-help, the behavior of the characters will be recognizable to everyone who is truly honest with themselves. "The Psychology of Stupidity" is the first book in a series in which French scientist and psychologist Marmion takes an honest look at the stupid things we do and why we do them."

"All people have blind spots. This show will not attack people but rather point out the stupid things we do and believe. A new awareness of overlooked issues. Done in a gentle, funny, compassionate way," Steindorff, managing partner of Stone Village and writer of the TV adaptation, said.

Sign me up. This sounds like fertile ground for a director that helmed such a creative series as Schitt's Creek. I am hoping this is more an anthology series that is loosely tied together, that way we can get some crazy ensembles to play around with. The Psychology of Stupidity is not set up at a studio yet, or even in production. This one is going to stay on our radar, however.