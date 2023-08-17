Scott Pilgrim, Warrior Nun, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, archer, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Justin Roiland, one piece, rick and morty, scott pilgrim, solar opposites, The Wheel of Time, warrior nun

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch & Tales of the Jedi, FXX's Archer, AEW/Tony Khan, Justin Roiland/Solar Opposites/Rick and Morty, DeSantis/Red Sox, Adult Swim's Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, BBC's Doctor Who, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's One Piece, MJF/Logan Paul, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Warrior Nun & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 17, 2023:

The Bad Batch S03, Tales of the Jedi S03 Won't Be Impacted by Closure

Archer Final Season Teaser: For Sterling, It's All About Misdirection

AEW Owner Tony Khan Featured in Trailer for NFL Draft: The Pick is In

Justin Roiland Fans Review-Bomb Solar Opposites; Rick and Morty Next?

AEW Dynamite Preview: Lineup for Tonight's Fight for the Fallen

DeSantis: Florida Fans Could Learn Something From Boston Red Sox Fans

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Preview: Dr. Rockzo Preaches

Doctor Who Casting News: 2 Join Christmas Special; 2 Join Series 14

American Horror Stories Returns with 4-Ep "Huluween" Event In October

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Amazon Releases Character Profile Posters

One Piece Images Spotlight Our REALLY Young Crew; Godoy, Rudd Go Geek

Doctor Who 60th Annv: Colin Baker/"Once and Future" Trailer Released

MJF Wants to Appear on Logan Paul's Podcast to Discuss 30 Under 30

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Martin Quinn's Scotty Enters The Scene

My Dress-Up Darling & More Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases for November

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off This November: Anime Teaser, Images Released

Warrior Nun, Rick and Morty Return, AHS 12 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

