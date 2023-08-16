Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, donald trump, harley quinn, hillary clinton, neil gaiman, rick and morty, stranger things 5, warrior nun, wga

Warrior Nun, Rick and Morty Return, AHS 12 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Warrior Nun, Stranger Things, WGA, AHS 12, Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, Neil Gaiman, Clinton/Trump & more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Warrior Nun, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, USA Network's WWE NXT, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, AEW/CM Punk, WGA/AMPTP, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Marvel Studios/IATSE, FX's Justified: City Primeval, MAX's Harley Quinn, STARZ's Shining Vale, NBA on ESPN, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Neil Gaiman, MSNBC/Hillary Clinton/Donald Trump, Crunchyroll's One Piece, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 16, 2023:

Strange New Worlds VFX Specialist Teases More Gorn Story To Tell

Warrior Nun Returning as Film Trilogy; EP Teases Future Projects

Stranger Things 5 "Like Senior Year": Brown; "Exciting" for Harbour

WWE NXT Preview: Who Will Face Carmelo Hayes At NXT Heatwave?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Get to Know Laika Blanc-Francard/Sylvie

Agatha Star Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale "Very Different" From Comics

CM Punk Actually Great Guy with No Ego Problems, Say Lackeys

WGA, AMPTP Reportedly Resuming Negotiations This Afternoon via Zoom

American Horror Story: Delicate Poster Wants You to Take Your Medicine

Marvel Studios VFX Workers Set IATSE Union Vote for Next Week

Justified: City Primeval S01E06 Preview: Raylan's Plan Has "Variables"

Harley Quinn Season 4 Already Took the Fight to "Musk," Zuckerberg

Shining Vale Season 2 Premieres October 13th; Preview Images Released

ESPN Confirms Doris Burke, Doc Rivers Joining NBA Play-By-Play Team

Rick and Morty Season 7 Set for Fall; Premiere Date News Next Week

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus Finally Fight on Raw, Settle Nothing

Ahsoka Tano Celebrated; "Stubborn" Sabine Wren; "The Clone Wars" Panel

American Horror Story: Delicate Welcomes You to Kim Kardashian's Web

Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One Arriving on September 20th

MSNBC Nabs Hillary Clinton Real-Time Reax to Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

One Piece Episode 1000 (English Dub) Streams on Crunchyroll This Week

