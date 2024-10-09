Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: Bill Lawrence, Scrubs

Scrubs Return "Getting Really Close to Being Figured Out": Lawrence

Scrubs' Bill Lawrence shared that a return is "getting really close to being figured out" and he would want it to be a reboot and revival.

It's not like the folks on both sides of the camera aren't interested in the possibility of Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring Scrubs making a return – it's something that the cast and creative team have discussed amongst themselves for years. In fact, Lawrence addressed that very topic back in August: "We've really started to entertain the idea about getting the band back together because we all feel like we do have some stories to tell. People in the medical community are heroes right now. They certainly aren't doing it for the money! It's been a crazy rough time, so I would not be surprised if we figure something out in the next six months to a year." Speaking with Deadline Hollywood about the season finale of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey and his impressive television career, Lawrence had an update to share on how things are looking – and they're looking good.

"I think it's getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way. Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close," Lawrence shared. On the business side, one hurdle to overcome is how to make Lawrence's exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. TV work with a project that would be produced by Disney's 20th Television. As for the approach that a new series (if that's the direction it takes) would go, Lawrence envisions it as a sequel spinoff series – a combination of a revival and a reboot.

"We've been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo," Lawrence explained. "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling. There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things."

