Posted in: ABC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Sarah Chalke, Scrubs

Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke Has "Flashy" Plot Idea for Return Series

Scrubs star Sarah Chalke (Rick and Morty) shared the storyline idea that she would like to see when the series makes its return on ABC.

Article Summary Sarah Chalke offered her storyline idea for the Scrubs revival, returning as Dr. Elliot Reid in season 10.

Scrubs season 10 confirmed for ABC, with Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison signed on to reprise their roles.

Chalke shared her plot wish during a San Diego Comic-Con interview alongside her Rick and Morty co-stars.

Original Scrubs stars are in talks to return, with more details expected soon.

It's hard to imagine the potential fantasy sequences that haven't been covered in the medical sitcom Scrubs in its nine seasons on NBC and ABC. Star Sarah Chalke, who played Dr. Elliot Reid, has signed on for the revived ABC series for season 10 has one idea she wants to try. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to promote her work on the Adult Swim animated comedy Rick & Morty at San Diego Comic Con, the actress shared about what little she can talk about the upcoming series, and what she hopes can become a reality.

Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke on What She Hopes Happens for Season 10

"I can't tease any plot details because I don't know any because it's all so new," Chalke said. "Someone just asked me if I have any requests for the plots, and I just said, 'Flash mob. I wanna be in the flash mob.' So, I don't know how that works into the storyline, but I think there's a way." Upon hearing this, her Rick & Morty co-stars Chris Parnell (Jerry), Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) started their own flash mob.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs follows the lives of the interns and residents of Sacred Heart Hospital led by Dr. John Dorian (Zach Braff), his best friend and surgeon Dr. Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), and Dr. Reid. The trio learn their craft supported by their far more experienced staff led by the abrasive Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), the no-nonsense nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), and the penny-pinching Chief of Medicine Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins). Lawrence based the series on the life of his friend and college roommate Dr. Jonathan Doris during his time as a resident at Brown Medical School, who also served as a medical advisor.

From seasons 1-8, Braff's JD served as narrator, discussing Scrubs' various themes from real-life situations and mixed with fantasy sequences, largely driven by pop culture references. Not only does the trio learn and grow together, but we also get several memorable antics from those in JD's life, from his bromance with Turk (who married Carla); on-and-off relationship with Elliot, with the two eventually getting married; the harsh life lessons from his mentor who regularly calls him various female names, and his rivalry with "Janitor" (Neil Flynn) he regularly engages in prank wars with.

With season nine, Reyes left the series, Braff would only get involved in half the season, Faison and McGinley would be the veteran leads as Turk became Chief Surgeon and Cox became Chief of Medicine, and a new main character emerged with Kerry Bishé as the new intern Lucy Bennett, with the series rebranded as Scrubs: Med School. She would be joined by Michael Mosley (Drew Suffin), Dave Franco (Cole Aaronson), and, in season eight, by recurring-to-series-regular Eliza Coupe (Dr. Denise "Jo" Mahoney). Chalke would appear in a few episodes, and Flynn only appeared in the season nine premiere. ABC ended up cancelling the series in 2010.

Joining Chalke in returning for Scrubs season 10 are Braff and Faison. Discussions have been ongoing with Reyes, who currently co-stars in High Potential opposite Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). For more on Rick & Morty, you can check out the video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!