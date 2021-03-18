Shadow and Bone, Six of Crows Get New, Netflix-Themed Covers

With a little more than a month to go until Netflix and series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Heisserer's (Bird Box) eight-episode series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows" ("The Grishaverse") fantasy novels, the streaming service and Fierce Reads have teamed up to offer fans a cool way to get caught up on the novels (or add new editions to their library). Check out the new cover artwork for Bardugo's two novels, tied into the upcoming series debut on April 23- which means there's still a ton of time to squeeze in some reading between now and then. And if these covers can't convince you…

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia). Heisserer and Bardugo, and director Lee Toland Krieger executive produce alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios).