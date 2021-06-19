Silk Reportedly Amazon-Bound; Watchmen EP Tom Spezialy As Showrunner

Back in September 2020, the news broke that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were set to executive produce a live-action series focusing on Cindy Moon aka Silk. With Lauren Moon (Good Trouble, Atypical) penning the script and executive producing, the series stems from Lord and Miller's Lord Miller production banner alongside former Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal, with Sony Pictures Television producing. Nine months later, we have two major production developments to note. HBO's Watchmen EP Tom Spezialy has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Spezialy's deal has him joining the series as the showrunner and an executive producer. Amazon and Sony representatives declined to comment for DH's reporting.

Created by Dan Slott & Humberto Ramos and first introduced in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Cindy Moon aka Silk is a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. Moon possesses the ability to move at an increased speed, shoot webbing from her fingertips, and have her own heightened spider-sense she calls "Silk Sense" (and was portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming). If or how this project would impact the previously-announced in-development feature films (a standalone as well as a female-led spinoff of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse focusing on Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Woman).

Sony's Silk series would join a constantly-shifting Marvel live-action landscape, and it seems for as many series as we've seen go away (Netflix's MU series, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Runaways, and more) there's just as many on the way. Disney+ has a line-up that includes (or will include after production delays) The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on tap. This project is expected to be the first of several as part of Lord and Miller's overall deal with Sony, with the duo also able to develop projects for other networks, cable, and streaming platforms, as well as develop and produce other writers' projects.