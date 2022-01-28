SmackDown Preview 1/28: A Last Show On The Eve Of The Royal Rumble

Exactly twenty-four hours from the start of tonight's SmackDown, one of the WWE's biggest and most impactful events of the year, The Royal Rumble will kick off live from St. Louis. But twenty-four hours is a long time in WWE and there's still unsettled business between Raw's Seth Rollins and his former stablemate, Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their title match tomorrow night. After the events of last week, which ensured The Usos are banned from ringside tomorrow night, Rollins has promised to be at SmackDown tonight to personally deliver a message to Reigns.

As we wait to see what unfolds when Rollins and Reigns face each other one final time ahead of their Universal title match tomorrow night, here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's confrontation.

On top of that, tonight we'll also see two tag team matches as Sheamus & Ridge Holland face Cesaro & Ricochet, while Big E & Kofi Kingston take on Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. Naomi will also finally get her shot at revenge when she faces Sonya Deville one on one tonight. Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonya Deville's controversial actions lead to a showdown against Naomi this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yY1xEakBJd4) To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown live tonight at 8 pm on Fox.