SmackDown Preview 11/12: Will They Acknowledge Survivor Series?

Hey gang! We are only nine days away from the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event on Sunday, November 21, yet if you've been watching SmackDown lately, you would assume the brand has no idea that it's even happening. There's been little-to-no mention of the event and even less build for it. So with just over a week left, tonight's episode of SmackDown should be built around the lead-up to Survivor Series by making matches for the event…right?

WWE has only announced one match so far for tonight's episode of SmackDown, but it at least involves two of the brand's biggest stars as King Woods will seek revenge for The Bloodline's attack on him and Kofi Kingston at the end of last week's show by taking on the group's leader and the Universal Champion himself, Roman Reigns.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the battle:

Who runs SmackDown: The King or The Head of the Table? The Bloodline have not taken kindly to King Woods' attempts to lay claim to the blue brand. After King Woods defeated Jimmy Uso this past Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns stepped in before his cousin could bend the knee. The Head of the Table proceeded to lead a vicious assault, forcing King Woods to watch as they picked apart "The Hand of the King," Kofi Kingston. Standing over the fallen King Woods, Reigns proclaimed, "If you show up next week, I'll show you what a real king looks like." But King Woods does not shy away from a fight, and he accepted Reigns' challenge for this Friday via Twitter. Find out whose kingdom will reign supreme Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

On top of that match, WWE says we will also see the return of Sasha Banks tonight as she seeks revenge on Shotzi Blackheart for her attack on her two weeks ago. And I'm sure we'll also see Drew McIntyre hold another SmackDown open challenge tonight as well.

To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.