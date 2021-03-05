Smackdown Preview: Belair vs. Baszler, Bryan vs. Uso in a Steel Cage

WWE has posted a preview for tonight's edition of WWE Smackdown. Listed on the lineup for tonight so far are the previously advertised steel cage match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso, as well as a newly-added singles match between Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler ahead of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE Fastlane.

For his match, Daniel Bryan must defeat Jey Uso in a steel cage to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Bryan challenged Uso in the main event of Smackdown last week for that same opportunity, but the match ended in a double countout. The press release on WWE.com explains how the new match was added:

The following morning on Talking Smack, Special Council Paul Heyman revealed to Bryan that he had been authorized to offer him a rematch with Uso on the following week's SmackDown. If Bryan won, he would get his Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane. If he lost, however, he had to acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever. Bryan accepted the offer with the condition that the rematch be in a Steel Cage to assure a clear winner.

In addition, Bianca Belair will face Shayna Baszler on Smackdown tonight, ahead of Belair teaming up with her WrestleMania rival Sasha Banks to challenge Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane. Jax and Baszler are fresh off a controversial defense against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on NXT this week. WWE.com provides more details on the match:

Bianca Belair is on quite a tear in 2021, winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and last week declaring selecting SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent. Before they meet at The Show of Shows, Belair & Banks will also continue their rivalry against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a title showdown at WWE Fastlane. How will the EST of WWE fair against the dominant Baszler one-on-one? Don't miss SmackDown, Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

More matches may be added before Smackdown airs tonight, and we'll be here to create a clickbait article about them, so stay tuned!