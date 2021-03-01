Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso Steel Cage Match Set for WWE Smackdown

Last week on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan laid out a challenge to Roman Reigns: beat him fair and square in a one-on-one match and remove any doubt about who's the greatest. Bryan's challenge was in response to REigns defeating him in a title match at WWE Elimination Chamber. But at the PPV, Bryan had just finished competing in an Elimination Chamber match against five other Smackdown superstars. At Fastlane, Bryan wants a fresh shot.

But things didn't play out the way Bryan hoped. Jey Uso challenged Bryan to a match in the Smackdown main event, and if Bryan won, he would get his title match. But Uso used every trick in the book to prevent that from happening, eventually managing to end the match with a double countout. A beatdown by Roman Reigns followed, just to rub it in.

But on Talking Smack this weekend, Bryan renewed his quest, as a press release on WWE.com tells us:

The following morning on Talking Smack, Special Council Paul Heyman revealed to Bryan that he had been authorized to offer him a rematch with Uso on the following week's SmackDown. If Bryan won, he would get his Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane. If he lost, however, he had to acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever. Bryan accepted the offer with the condition that the rematch be in a Steel Cage to assure a clear winner. Bryan has bested Uso in their last two encounters, but who will be left standing when the two Superstars meet inside the Steel Cage? Don't miss the showdown on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

So it looks like Bryan has one more chance to earn a title shot Edge is set to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Can the Yes Movement make magic happen twice? Probably not. But The Chadster can't fault Bryan for trying.