SmackDown Will See The Usos And The New Day Reignite Their Rivalry

The seemingly never-ending rivalry between The Usos and The New Day has been WWE's version of The Fabulous Freebirds versus The Von Erichs for nearly a decade now. The two teams have dominated WWE's tag team divisions like no others and have often traded the titles between each other numerous times. Tonight on SmackDown they will be seeing if they will trade something else besides just the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles when The Usos will have history and a potential record on the line, a record that currently belongs to The New Day.

The New Day holds the record for the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history, but if The Usos can defeat them tonight on SmackDown, that record will belong to them. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's Tag Team Title match.

History is on the line this Friday as The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day's previous record. The New Day are not happy with this and seek to protect their record against The Usos. Coming off their big win over The Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel, The Usos seem to have the momentum heading into this fierce contest. The two teams are no strangers to each other, having fought on multiple occasions, including a Hell in a Cell Match. Will The New Day keep their record intact by dethroning The Usos, or will The Usos remain "the ones"? Find out Friday at 8/7C on FOX!

On top of that, tonight on SmackDown we will see Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li battle in a Six Pack Challenge to determine who will next challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Santos Escobar will face Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the SmackDown World Cup.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.