SNL: James Austin Johnson Posts "Trump's" Conviction Response (VIDEO)

SNL star James Austin Johnson offered some thoughts from his "Donald Trump" shortly after Trump was convicted on 34 counts.

See? This is why we're glad we're still keeping our Saturday Night Live coverage active. On the day when ex-reality show host and multi-impeached ex-POTUS learned 34 times over that he can now add "convicted felon" to his title, it only felt right that SNL star James Austin Johnson would check in via Instagram to share some more of "Trump's" post-verdict thoughts. Of course, if you were expecting Johnson's "Trump's" thought to be any less incoherent than his real-life counterpart, prepare to be sadly (but hysterically) mistaken.

"When you go to a Bucca di Beppo, there's so many wonderful things that are on walls and that there are on the table, frankly, if you look at The Pope room, there's a big head of The Pope, and you should be able to play with it, I think, like an action figure or something. You know when you go to a collectible store, and they have so much behind glass, you can't look at any of it? The last time I checked, Buca di Beppo was not a collectible store, so we would like to be able to take the framed photographs down from the men's room at Buca di Beppo," shared Johnson's "Trump," clearing already off-topic.

Johnson's "Trump" continued, "And instead, what you have is a very disgraceful judge who has said that you're not allowed to do that when, in fact, you should be allowed to do that because they're fun pictures," he said before pivoting to a barely connected tangent. "And the carbonara's very expensive. And I think carbonara — what is that, like four, five ingredients? Peas, it's bacon, you know, they give it a different name, Italian name, but it's bacon. And I think some cheese, maybe a couple eggs. And it sounds like breakfast, but it's a very yummy pasta. But they charge you so much."

