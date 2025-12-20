Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Vampire Lestat, SNL/Yang, The White Lotus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bridgerton, The White Lotus, High Potential, SNL & Bowen Yang, The Vampire Lestat, American Dad!, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bridgerton, The White Lotus, The Elephant, High Potential, SNL/Bowen Yang, The Hunting Party, The Vampire Lestat, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, American Dad!, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Boston Blue, The Woods, and More.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 20th, 2025:

Bridgerton Holiday Countdown Brings Fans 3 New Season 4 Images

WWE SmackDown Preview: Title Fights and Home Invasion Fallout

The White Lotus: Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka Set for Season 4

The Pitt: Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey Join Season 2

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Canceled; Weatherly, de Pablo Comment on Series End

The Elephant: Our Preview of Tonight's Adult Swim Animation Event

High Potential: ABC Releases New Season 2 Midseason Trailer

Bowen Yang Departing SNL After This Weekend's Ariana Grande/Cher Show

The Hunting Party Season 2 Teaser: Are The Hunters Now The Prey?

Assassin's Creed: Laura Marcus Joins Netflix, Ubisoft Series Adapt

The Vampire Lestat Showrunner Teases Louis & Claudia's Storylines

Check Out "Strange New Worlds" Cast's Final Time on Enterprise Bridge

American Dad! FOX Special Previews Animated Series' Season 20 Return

Sheriff Country S01E09 "Crucible, Part 1": Midseason Finale Preview

Fire Country: Here's Your Updated S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt" Preview

Boston Blue S01E09 "Collateral Damage": Our Midseason Finale Preview

Bridgerton Season 4 Images Spotlight Benedict, Sophie & Penelope

James Tynion IV Has To Option His Own Comic, The Woods, For Animation

