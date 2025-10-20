Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Smiling Friends, Crystal Lake, Euphoria, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Hazbin Hotel, Tracker, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary SNL 51’s standout cut-for-time segment and Sabrina Carpenter’s hosting spotlight get reviewed

Catch up on previews and updates for Smiling Friends, Matlock, Ghosts, and Crystal Lake

Major reveals and interviews for Euphoria, Hazbin Hotel, TWD: Daryl Dixon, and Tracker

Doctor Who debates, AEW WrestleDream highlights, and a full roundup of new TV coverage in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Peacock's Crystal Lake, HBO's Euphoria, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, CBS's The Road, CBS's Tracker, AEW WrestleDream, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 20, 2025:

SNL 51 Cut For Time: Che, Johnson Segment Should've Made The Cut

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview: Matty Digs Deeper Into Senior's Past

Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day"

Smiling Friends Has a Serious "Mole Man Problem: S03E03 Preview

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares Good News About Season 1 Filming

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi: Season 3 "Incredibly Clever and Cinematic"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Finale: "Solaz del Mar" Preview

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Broadway Images: "It's Real"

The Road Preview: Keith Urban's Searching for The Next Country Star

Tracker Returns! Jensen Ackles Returns! S03E01: "The Process" Preview

SNL, Sabrina Carpenter Get Off to A Late Start and Never Recover

AEW WrestleDream Live: Sting Returns to Help Darby Allin Win

The Boys, Tracker, AEW WrestleDream & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Why's Everyone Obsessed with Ending the Doctor's Story?

