SNL, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Smiling Friends, Crystal Lake, Euphoria, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Hazbin Hotel, Tracker, Doctor Who, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Peacock's Crystal Lake, HBO's Euphoria, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, CBS's The Road, CBS's Tracker, AEW WrestleDream, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 20, 2025:
SNL 51 Cut For Time: Che, Johnson Segment Should've Made The Cut
Matlock Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview: Matty Digs Deeper Into Senior's Past
Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day"
Smiling Friends Has a Serious "Mole Man Problem: S03E03 Preview
Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares Good News About Season 1 Filming
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi: Season 3 "Incredibly Clever and Cinematic"
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Finale: "Solaz del Mar" Preview
Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Broadway Images: "It's Real"
The Road Preview: Keith Urban's Searching for The Next Country Star
Tracker Returns! Jensen Ackles Returns! S03E01: "The Process" Preview
SNL, Sabrina Carpenter Get Off to A Late Start and Never Recover
AEW WrestleDream Live: Sting Returns to Help Darby Allin Win
Doctor Who: Why's Everyone Obsessed with Ending the Doctor's Story?
