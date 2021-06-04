Snooki to Host Ridiculousness Spinoff Messyness for MTV

In a match made in heaven, Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will host Messyness, the latest spinoff of Ridiculousness, for MTV. Deadline has the exclusive reveal on the show, which will follow the format of Ridiculousness and the previous spinoff, Deliciousness, but focusing on "dating, partying and all the messy stages of young adulthood." In other words, exactly all of the things that made Snooki famous back during the original run of Jersey Shore. In other other words: the party's here!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, fresh off a successful coup to become the top Jersey Shore correspondent on Bleeding Cool! And with news as exciting as Snooki hosting a Ridiculousness spinoff called Messyness for MTV, it could not have happened at a more opportune time if I had ordered my secret police to orchestrate the whole thing myself! Which I totally did not do, for the record. Haw haw haw haw!

The news marks a reversal of sorts for Snooki, who declined to participate in filming for the first half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last year. Snooki was too busy beefing with Jersey Shore castmate Angelina over the speech Snooki and the other female Jersey Shore roommates made at Angelina's wedding. But the world of podcasting and running a retail store during a pandemic must have proven less fulfilling than Snooki imagined, because she's back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the second half of the season, which just started airing, and now will host an additional show for MTV.

For MTV, the pairing of Snooki and Messyness must be a dream come true. The channel's entire television lineup seems to consist purely of nonstop reruns of Ridiculousness, Jersey Shore, and Catfish, so combining two of those into one show represents a major efficiency increase. Amigos, if Snooki would only strike up an online relationship with someone pretending to be someone they're not, MTV would never have to air any other shows ever again. Any change Jionni isn't who he says he is, comrades? Haw haw haw haw!

Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon, and Teddy Ray will join Snooki as panelists on Messyness, which is set to debut later this year on MTV. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!