Sony Acquires Majority Stake in Peanuts Franchise with $457M Deal

Sony Music Entertainment Japan & Sony Pictures Entertainment now own an 80% stake in Peanuts Holdings LLC after a $457M deal with WildBrain.

Sony is getting into the Peanuts game in a very big way, with Sony Music Entertainment Japan and U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) signing a deal for WildBrain's 41% stake in Peanuts Holdings LLC, the holding company for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang created by Charles M. Schulz. With the media company already owning a 39% stake in Peanuts Holdings, that puts Sony's controlling stake at 80% (with the Schulz family controlling 20%), with Sony paying approximately $457 million U.S. dollars. Some highlights:

Ownership of the rights and the business management will still be handled by Peanuts Worldwide, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peanuts Holdings.

Both Peanuts Worldwide and Peanuts Holdings will now serve as a consolidated subsidiary of the Sony Group.

Sony Music will now take the lead in managing Peanuts Holdings in partnership with SPE.

WildBrain will continue to be the exclusive licensing agent, with WildBrain CPLG handling consumer products in all current territories across Europe, the Middle East, China, and Asia Pacific (not including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand).

In addition, WildBrain will serve as the exclusive production studio for new content, including the recently announced big-screen adventure and the recently signed Apple TV deal that now runs through 2030.

WildBrain will also serve as the distributor of WildBrain-produced content, and will continue to manage the Snoopy YouTube channel.

"Since 2018, SMEJ has been proud to be part of the partnership behind 'Peanuts', an iconic global entertainment brand with a 75-year legacy of delighting audiences worldwide," shared Shunsuke Muramatsu, President and Group CEO, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan). "With this additional ownership stake, we are thrilled to be able to further elevate the value of the 'Peanuts' brand by drawing on the Sony Group's extensive global network and collective expertise. We are deeply committed to carrying forward the legacy of Charles Schulz and the Schulz family. Together with SPE, and backed by WildBrain's continued partnership, we will continue to embrace new opportunities to ensure that 'Peanuts' remains a relevant and beloved presence across generations — reaching new audiences and sharing the timeless charm of the 'Peanuts' gang for years ahead."

SPE president and CEO Ravi Ahujaadded added, "'Peanuts' is enduring and iconic. We value the deep collaboration we have with our SMEJ colleagues and look forward to building on their meaningful partnership with WildBrain and the Schulz family. With our combined strengths, we have the unique capability and extraordinary opportunity to protect and shape the future of these beloved characters for generations to come." WildBrain president and CEO Josh Scherba said, "Sony has been an excellent partner on the 'Peanuts' brand for many years, and we're confident that Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang are in good hands with them. We'd like to thank the Peanuts Worldwide team, as well as the Schulz family, for their incredible collaboration, and we look forward to working with them and Sony going forward to continue driving global success for 'Peanuts'."

