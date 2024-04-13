Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, Sony Entertainment, spy x family, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, tatsuya endo

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White: Crunchyroll Shares Red Carpet Premiere Pix

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, the first feature film spinoff of the hit anime series, held its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on April 11th.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, the first feature film spinoff of hit manga and anime series SPY x FAMILY, held its Red Capret Premiere in Los Angeles on April 11th at the DGA Theater Complex before its theatrical run. The English dub premiere had the English voice cast in attendance. Event attendees included voice actors Alex Organ (Loid), Megan Shipman (Anya), Natalie Van Sistine (Yor), Tyler Walker (Bond), Anthony Bowling (Franky), Tyson Rinehart (Luca), Phil Parsons (Domitri) and Lindsay Seidel (Nightfall). Additional guests include actors Dara Reneé, Emery Kelly, Max Ehrich, and Zeno Robinson; rapper 24kGoldn; musician Kim Dracula; model, singer, actor, and producer Skye Aurelia; and content creators Billy Yue, Jacki Jing, Nicewigg, Neekolul, Izzy Kento, Magdaline Janet and Stella Chu.

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter, Anya – a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix, proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

This is the first film installment of the popular television series – delivering an original standalone story featuring secret agent Twilight, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their telepathic adopted daughter Anya in an all-new mission. Based on the widely acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the television series SPY x FAMILY originally debuted on April 9, 2022, and was quickly embraced by fans across the globe. The first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

Credits: Directed by Takashi Katagiri. Written by Ichiro Ohkouchi. Original story by Tatsuya Endo. Produced by WIT STUDIO x CloverWorks. All red carpet photos are ©Gettyimages. Photos by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Crunchyroll.

