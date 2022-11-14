Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 19: Anya's Class Unifies; Yor's a Good Mom

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family was another two-for-one deal: "A Revenge Plot Against Desmond" and "Mama Becomes the Wind." It was a very fun little episode that, once again, focused on fleshing out characters we already know. Not much happened, action-wise, but it was a nice way of showing character development and time passage. At first, I was not the biggest fan of the 2-in-1 episodes, but I have come to really enjoy these bite-sized snippets that keep the plot moving along while giving us chance to get to know the characters better.

In the first part, we get to find out who set the spy to mess up the Desmond kids: George Glooman, a classmate of Anya and Damian. The kid had overheard that the Desmonds were taking over and beating his dad's company, making it go bankrupt. So, of course, he wanted to make Damian pay. After Anya foils his plans and keeps Damian from getting in trouble, things took a very sweet turn. All classmates actually set their differences aside to help their classmate in need, one who might not even return to school once things go south for his family. It was very sweet and heartfelt to see the whole class getting along without silly fights or bullying Anya. Maybe this could be the push Anya and Damian need to become friends.

However, things take a turn again when George learns his family's company is not closing but actually getting bought by Demond's people, and they are keeping George's dad as staff, so he gets to return to school. All the sweetness disappears when he is forced to return in embarrassment. It was a pretty funny way to end this segment. I am loving how slice-of-life these are becoming without having to resort to supernatural methods or larger-than-life storylines.

The second segment in this chapter of Spy x Family was pretty short and sweet: Yor believes Anya left her clothing, and to keep her from getting in trouble at school, she runs all the way to the school, through alleys and buildings, making it in record time. She does manage to find Anya and, in the process, realizes she was mistaken all along. My favorite part of this episode was not just seeing how good of a mommy Yor can actually be but also seeing how intrigued Loid became by seeing Yor; and how he had to "accidentally" meet her to see what was behind her trip to Eden Academy. That said, I love that he validates her worth and he invited her to lunch. I like seeing the little Forger moments, and y'all know how hard I have simped for these two.

