Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 22 "Underground Tennis Tournament" Review

This week's episode of Spy x Family, S01E22 "The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon," was not a kind one for Twi/Yor stans. Yay, more Nightfall; cue sarcasm. Loid and Fiona have been assigned to work on a new mission together, and of course, what only Fiona hoped for… more time for her and Loid that only she cares about. Where are the Yor lovers? We all know who the best woman is here, says someone who is most definitely note-biased, ahem. Fiona is intent on taking Yor's place, so time to prepare for some extra moves.

The plot continues to thicken as Nightfall and Twilight are set to work together to obtain a painting that contains the location of the Zacharis Dossier, which contains a secret that could threaten the peace they all work so hard to keep. They assume new personas to compete in an underground tennis tournament hosted by Cavi Campbell where there are no rules, and players can resort to foul plays, performance-enhancers & even modify their equipment to guarantee their win. To no one's surprise, Fiona and Loid are killing it.

Okay, maybe I am super biased because I just kept getting more and more annoyed at Fiona's internal monologue and constant putdowns of Yor. Ugh! However, it was such a silly battle I could not help but enjoy it even if I wanted to punch one of the team members. They manage to defeat all of their opponents and reach the finals against Campbell's children. They are then walked into a room to wait; however, they are pumped with some sort of gas. Campbell has rigged the tournament to give his children the advantage. The one thing I found very off-putting was their discussion of the situation out loud before the gas, as if no one could hear. For two spies, I would have resorted to morse code from moment one.

Turns out the gadgets that Cambell's children are using are also propped up for max usage, and they manage to win the 1st round. However, Loid and Fiona are not about to stay behind. They manage to even up the score in the second round. I must add the segment between Yor and Anya was my favorite, and it really seems Fiona got into Yor's mind as she is worried Loid could be with his colleague. It is very cute that she wants the Forgers to remain. I also took immense satisfaction in knowing Fiona has noticed Twilight's change and assumes caring traits while being under the Loid Forger persona. Of course, it is no lie that Fiona is definitely not a favorite character, and I actually have an issue with her being in an episode of Spy x Family for too long because I am a total Twi/Yor simp.

