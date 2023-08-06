Posted in: Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Andrew J Robinson, Elim Garak, Simon And Schuster, star trek, star trek: deep space nine

Star Trek: A Stitch in Time Author, DS9 Star Robinson on Inspiration

Andrew J. Robinson on the inspiration behind his Star Trek: Deep Space Nine novel "A Stitch in Time" & focusing on his character Elim Garak.

Andrew J. Robinson is one of the few actors of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine to appear in all seven seasons in a recurring role as Cardassian operative-turned-tailor Elim Garak. With the Paramount+ era expanding the franchise, there isn't a shortage of interest in new stories concerning the legacy characters during the syndicated era, given the success of Picard. While the extent of the DS9 characters update went only as far as the appearances of Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman in the animated Lower Decks, Robinson is expanding the story of his character Garak in 'A Stitch in Time.' The actor and author spoke to StarTrek.com about the inspiration behind the novel and how he came to also narrate the audio version.

Andrew J Robinson on Expanding Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Garak

"Hi, my name is Andy Robinson. I am both the author and the narrator of 'A Stitch in Time' based on the life and times of my old pal, Elim Garak," he said. "My inspiration for writing this book came out of my ignorance about Cardassia, Cardassians… even the world of Trek. So after I got what information I could about who and what a Cardassian is, I began to write a biography for Garak, an origin story, so to speak. And out of the origin story came 'A Stitch in Time.' I became fascinated by the character, not just playing him, but then writing about him, and creating this world, the world of Cardassia as well as the interior of Garak, and it went from there."

Robinson broke down how he came to narrate his work. "When I was approached by a fan at a convention, she asked me, 'Why isn't there an audio version of 'A Stitch in Time?'' And I said, 'I don't know, but I would love to do one.' And she said, 'You know what? We're going to start a letter-writing campaign.' I said, 'Please be my guest,' because I really did wanna read the book. I wanted to get back into this, and I thought this would be a perfect way for people to make contact with the book by listening to it." For more on Robinson's message, you can check out the video here.

