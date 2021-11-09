Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images

Posted on
by
|
Comments

With the series set to return for a fourth season on November 18th, Paramount+ is giving fans a look at what lies ahead for Sonequa Martin-Green 's Captain Michael Burnham and the crew with a set of preview images for the Star Trek: Discovery season opener "Kobayashi Maru" (uh-oh) as well as the season's second episode "Anomaly"- take a look:

star trek
Pictured: Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer and Patrick Kwok-Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
star trek
Pictured: Mary Wiseman as Tilly / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
star trek
Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
star trek
Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham / Photo: Michael Gibson©Paramount+ 2021, All Rights Reserved.
star trek
Pictured: David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
star trek
Pictured: Blu Del Barrio as Adira / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Pictured: Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson and Wilson Cruz as Culber / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Pictured: Wilson Cruz as Culber and Mary Wiseman as Tilly / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Pictured: Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Pictured: Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Pictured: David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham / Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/ViacomCBS © 2021 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, followed by a season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes of the season (with the series returning to Paramount+ on November 18th):

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Here's a look at the first teaser for the fourth season- set to hit Paramount+ sometime later this year.

Here's a look back at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for and finally got in October 2020- that a fourth season was given a green light and production was ready to start soon (though a wee bit later than expected):

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.