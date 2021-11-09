Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images

With the series set to return for a fourth season on November 18th, Paramount+ is giving fans a look at what lies ahead for Sonequa Martin-Green 's Captain Michael Burnham and the crew with a set of preview images for the Star Trek: Discovery season opener "Kobayashi Maru" (uh-oh) as well as the season's second episode "Anomaly"- take a look:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, followed by a season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes of the season (with the series returning to Paramount+ on November 18th):

Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.