Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Trailer Shows New Galactic Threat

They've shown the latest trailer for season four during the New York Comic Con panel for Star Trek: Discovery. Purposely kept vague, we see the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery is still trying to acclimate themselves in the 32nd century. The trailer starts with Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in slow motion, rocked by concussive blows to Discovery. We then see her coming into consciousness seeing Culver (Wilson Cruz) and Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) in Sick Bay.

We then cut away to a bridge shot as Burnham explains the ominous threat they face as Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) asks what they're facing, and Stamets responding, "We're not certain." The trailer shifts to Discovery being hit with asteroids and debris before cutting to a range of Federation representatives from Orions to Ferengi. We're also reintroduced to Saru (Doug Jones), "Until we understand the anomaly, billions of lives are at risk." Burnham faces more adversity from the Starfleet brass. We get another one-liner from Tig Notaro's Jett Reno followed by shots of Discovery doing a spore jump and Burnham delivering an inspirational speech to her crew before they enter the anomaly. The trailer closes with a series of action shots with fights and adversity on the ship.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://youtu.be/JIPT9WC6Vsk)

The panel participants were Rapp, Cruz, Martin-Green, Mary Wiseman, Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and executive producer Michelle Paradise. Among the themes discussed for the upcoming fourth season is how Star Trek continues to reflect on contemporary culture. "One of the things we did, and it's baked into the DNA of Star Trek, we look for ways to reflect thematically," Paradise said. "Not that the time has changed; there was a ton of division. Season four is similar to that. We're looking to see what it means as a whole for the Federation and non-Federation planets."

Added Cruz, "We just talk about post-traumatic growth and how it can lead us to a different place. We have to admit to the issues like racism and the pandemic and acknowledge the truth to find the solution. There are so many characters, as Sonequa said, who are still searching for themselves and growth. It comes from dealing with the trauma." The other major component of the panel, aside from acclimating the newer cast into the family, is how Martin-Green shapes her realized destiny into season four. "I appreciate how Burnham's been written," she said. "She's phenomenal. Everything's led to that moment and sitting on that chair. I know what it means, falling forward, her character maturing. I always had someone telling me who I should be. Now I can be that person." Discovery season four premieres November 18 on Paramount+.