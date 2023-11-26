Posted in: Audio Dramas, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Nicolas Meyer, paramount, Ricardo Montalban, star trek, star trek ii: the wrath of khan, Star Trek: Khan Ceti Alpha V

Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Offers Project Update

Writer/director Nicholas Meyer offered a production/behind-the-scene update on how things are progressing with Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V.

'The Wrath of Khan' director explores Khan's survival on Ceti Alpha V post-'TOS'.

The potential success of the radio play could lead to a live-action adaptation.

Production timelines have been impacted by recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Writer Nicholas Meyer is uniquely positioned in the Star Trek universe. As the current Paramount+ canon is preoccupied with the pre-The Original Series era Strange New Worlds, post-Next Generation Lower Decks, and wrapping up the distant future in Discovery, the director of the most critically acclaimed franchise film in 1982's The Wrath of Khan has wanted to tell the story of Khan Noonien Singh from the events of TOS season one episode "Space Seed" to how his crew survived the devastation of Ceti Alpha V that left the once thriving planet into a desolate wasteland. Recently, Paramount greenlighted an audio drama that allows fans to see what Khan, his wife, former Starfleet officer Marla McGivers, and his crew did to survive their harsh conditions, and Meyers provided an update on the audio drama that was announced in Star Trek Day 2022 called Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V.

Nicholas Meyer on Star Trek Khan Ceti Alpha V Update

"It's now being worked as a radio play: nine or ten half-hour episodes. I guess the thinking is, if it is successful, then we go back to making it something on film," Meyers told Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek, who's celebrating the eighth anniversary of Portal 47, his subscription service that covers the Star Trek franchise (via TrekMovie). He couldn't offer much more, adding that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes affected the series' timetable. "This is a show, all I can tell you about it, and I have no wish to be indiscreet, that has a kitchen filled with cooks." Streaming has allowed content to proliferate across audio and video, especially in the realm of podcasts and AVOD/FAST services. "I really love radio plays, and I'll tell you why I think they're cool… I believe that all great artistic media, with one arguable exception, rely for their success on something that they leave out," Meyer said. "Paintings do not move. Music possesses no intellectual content. Words are just code on a page… It is the imaginary contribution of the audience… that puts this all together." There was a 2020 IDW comic book that did tell a pre-TWOK adventure called Star Trek: Khan – Ruling in Hell.

Khan was originally played by Ricardo Montalban in TOS, later reprised in TWOK. The events of the 1982 film have the former tyrant seeking revenge on Kirk (William Shatner) for marooning his crew on Ceti Alpha V at the conclusion of "Space Seed" before the planet was ravaged by natural phenomena and blaming the death of his wife on the Enterprise captain. It also marked one of the biggest moments of the franchise that saw Leonard Nimoy's Spock sacrifice himself in the line of duty before Paramount decided leaving him dead wasn't a good idea for the Star Trek franchise's cinematic financial future and reviving him in 1984's The Search For Spock. For more, you can check out the video below.

