Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary Returns to Theaters

In what's regarded as the best Star Trek film of all time, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will make its triumphant return to theaters for its 40th anniversary courtesy of Paramount and Fathom Events on September 4, 5 & 8th with bonus content courtesy of Turner Classic Movies. Directed by Nicholas Meyer, the film acts a direct sequel to Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Space Seed" that finds Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) returning to confront the genetically-enhanced Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban), who seeks revenge after being marooned on a desolate planet on Ceti Alpha V. He also blames Kirk for the death of his wife, Marla McGivers (Madlyn Rhue), who was also banished for trying to help Khan during the events of "Space Seed."

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Synopsis & Details

Playing off of the Herman Melville classic "Moby Dick," Khan is fueled by his vengeance and is able to put his plan into action from a stroke of luck hijacking the U.S.S. Reliant after the ship, unfortunately, visits the planet without realizing its infamous occupants. At the film's heart is a terraforming device known as Genesis, a device that can breathe new life into a desolate planet or bring destruction to a planet with existing life. Following Khan's attack on Dr. Carol Marcus' (Bibi Besch) research facility at Space Station Regula One, it's up to Kirk & company to stop him in a race against time. Despite the 1982's critical acclaim, The Wrath of Khan remains only one of five Star Trek films not to break the $100 million mark at the box office garnering $95.8 million globally. The film, written by Jack B. Sowards and Harve Bennett, also starred Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Merritt Butrick, Paul Winfield, and Kirstie Alley.

Wrap up your Summer of Sweet Revenge with a special 40th anniversary screening of #StarTrek II: The Wrath of Khan – only in theaters September 4, 5, & 8. 💫https://t.co/emgrAqcRY5 pic.twitter.com/0ffc0SvjJg — Star Trek (@StarTrek) August 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet