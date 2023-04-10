Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Who, SNL, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Who, Always Sunny, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Ahsoka, and tons more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Lifehouse with "Hanging by a Moment" & "Halfway Gone" (it's a tie), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Adult Swim SMALLS, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, BBC's Doctor Who, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shudder's The Last Drive-In, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Amazon's The Boys, The CW's Riverdale, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Who, SNL, Ahsoka, Yellowjackets, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 10, 2023:

Adult Swim SMALLS Animator Sam Lanier Discusses "DAP: Going Out"

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 Review: There's Blood in The Beehive

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases "The Other Giant Clue" About Jack

Tiny Beautiful Things: Sarah Pidgeon on Clare's Journey, Hahn & More

Doctor Who: It's About The Monsters and The People They Once Were

Always Sunny: Michael Rosenbaum, Morena Baccarin on Show's Early Days

The Last Drive-In is Back and Ready to Save America from Itself

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Ewan McGregor Doubles Down on More Star Wars

The Boys Season 4: Amazon's Prime Video Series Wraps Filming

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 "Sex Education" Preview; S07E04 Overview

Star Trek: Picard Highlights "Next Generation" in New S03E08 Images

Dave Filoni on "Star Wars Rebels" Eps to Watch Ahead of Ahsoka Debut

SNL, Molly Shannon Offer OG Vibes; Bowen Yang Slays; Lorne Smiles?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Andy Allo on Living Out Franchise Dream

Doctor Who Can Carry a Tune: Looking Back at Some Epic Musical Moments

Star Trek: Picard, Ahsoka, SNL, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tasha Yar in The Daily LITG, 9th of April 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.