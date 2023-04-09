Tasha Yar in The Daily LITG, 9th of April 2023 An LITG runaround yesterday on Bleeding Cool, and over the past four years, as well as comic book industry birthdays.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

LITG two years ago, It Was 1962 All Over Again

LITG three years ago, Marvel/DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds

And A Comic Shop had a rallying cry.

LITG four years ago – Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man

And more marriages went away.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Palmiotti , comic book inker

, comic book inker Erik Amaya, comics journalist

comics journalist Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics

of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.