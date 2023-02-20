Star Trek: Picard Releases New Season 3 Trailer, S03E02 Preview Images Along with preview images for S03E02 "Disengage," we have a new Season 3 trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard to pass along.

With S03E02 "Disengage" set to hit this week as the mystery continues to grow, we have two very cool updates on Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard to pass along. First up, we have a set of preview images for this week's chapter, following up two previously-released sneak previews. But this update isn't just about looking ahead to this week, as we also have a "This Season On…" trailer that adds a few more pieces to season-long puzzle.

And here's a look at the newest season trailer for Star Trek: Picard, released earlier today:

Season 3 Episode 2 "Disengage": A Preview

Here's a look at the action-packed preview of next week's S03E02 "Disengage," directed by Doug Aarnioksoki and written by Christopher Monfette & Sean Tretta. Here's a look at the official overview: "Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever – and puts him on a collision course with the most cunning enemy he's ever encountered. Meanwhile, Raffi races to track a catastrophic weapon – and collides with a familiar ally":

Beginning at the 41:30 mark, you can check out the previously-released action-packed preview of what's to come in next week's S03E02 "Disengage" that was included in this week's episode of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room. Following that, we have a look back at what you need to know about the final season of Star Trek: Picard:

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road we took to get here, check out the following featurettes for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (followed by a look back at previous previews):

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.