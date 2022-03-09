Star Trek: Picard S02E02 Preview: Jean-Luc Faces Time-Twisted 2400

It's been a mixed bag of emotions this week for fans of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard. On one hand, they have a new episode hitting this Thursday that finds Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard beginning to pay a little "Penance" as he seeks out his trusted crew in an alternate timeline 2400 so there's that to be excited about. On the other hand, the reality of the show ending after three seasons became a little too real when co-executive producer Christopher Monfette confirmed that filming on the third & final season had officially wrapped. But for now, we're keeping our focus on the here-and-now with a look at what's to come this week. Now here's a look at the preview images and overview for this week's episode "Penance," followed by the latest episode of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room where Wheaton discusses the series return with Stewart and shares a preview starting at the 32:14 mark:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 2 "Penance": Picard finds himself transported to an alternate timeline in the year 2400 where his longtime nemesis, Q, has orchestrated one final "trial." Picard searches for his trusted crew as he attempts to find the cause of this dystopian future. Written by Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas & Christopher Monfette, and directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

Here's a look back at Monfette's tweet from yesterday marking the end of filming on not just the third season but also the series:

And that's a wrap on Season Three of #StarTrekPicard. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know — the next and final chapter in Picard's story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to @TerryMatalas, the cast, crew and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible. — Christopher Monfette (@cwmonfette) March 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Joining Stewart this season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.