Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Check In From Final S02 Episode Mixing

Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman checked in from mixing the final episode of the second season.

Earlier today, we checked in with writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke to see how things were going with production on the second season of Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy (more on that in a minute). Now, we're getting a chance to pass along an update posted by series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman. With the first season set to hit the streamer later this month, the duo shared a look behind the scenes as they mixed their final episode for the season. "Five incredible years of our lives have gone into 'Prodigy,' and we could not be more proud of the work from our amazing team," Kevin & Dan shared in the post. "May this series inspire and welcome all into the Star Trek Universe."

Here's a look at Kevin & Dan's post from earlier today and a look back at what Waltke had to share – followed by a look back at what else we learned about the show's return from earlier this year:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

