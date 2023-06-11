Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alphas, bctv daily dispatch, dollhouse, Dresden Files, happy, justified, kid rock, preacher, star trek, the boys, trump, Tucker Carlson, twin peaks, yellowstone

Star Trek, Twin Peaks, Kid Rock, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, TWD: Dead City, Justified, Kid Rock/Tucker Carlson/Donald Trump, Twin Peaks, Star Trek: SNW & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Incubus with "Wish You Were Here," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's The Boys, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Kid Rock/Tucker Carlson/Donald Trump, AEW/WWE, Peacock's Twisted Metal, The Dresden Files, Alphas, Happy!, Preacher, Dollhouse, CBS' The Equalizer, ABC's Twin Peaks, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's Nancy Drew, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Kid Rock/Donald Trump, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Twin Peaks, Yellowstone, Justified, The Dresden Files, Alphas, Happy!, Preacher, Dollhouse & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 11, 2023:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 9 Review

The Boys S03E04 One Year Later: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Debuts

The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Intros Croat; Negan Goes Ziplining

Justified Star Walton Goggins Discusses Final Raylan/Boyd Scene & More

Yellowstone: Wes Bentley Shares S05 Update; Jamie/John/Beth Dynamic

Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson Not Doing Indicted Donald Trump Any Favors

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Again as Tony Khan Infiltrates Taco Bell

Twisted Metal: Mackie on Sweet Tooth, Samoa Joe "Pulling No Punches"

Dresden Files, Preacher, Alphas & More TV Shows Deserving Your Respect

The Equalizer Star Laya DeLeon Hayes Discusses Delilah's Journey

Twin Peaks: Mark Frost Confirms Interesting Season 2 Madeline Theory

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike Move Inspired by William Shatner

Babylon 5, Star Trek, AHS, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Maintains Show's Satirical British Sci-Fi Vibe

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 Images, Episode 5 Overview Released

