Stargirl Preview Finds the Injustice Society Looking to Repeat History

The CW and DC Universe have been rolling out preview after preview for their upcoming live-action Stargirl, set to take flight in just a bit more than a month (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network). One thing that all of them have had in common is that they've given us a sense of historical context as to what the cosmic staff is and why it chose Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore to be its next wielder and to inspire the next generation of justice. In the following TV Guide exclusive teaser, we get a better look at what that "next generation" looks like when Courtney and stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) aka big robot muscle S.T.R.I.P.E. begin to assemble a new Justice Society.

On the side of leaping tall buildings in single bounds and moving faster than a locomotive, we have Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite; Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat; and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. But what's a superhero team without an opposing force? Meet the Injustice Society, the villains that took down the original JSA and who have every intention of repeating history: Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

Here's Our Look At Who Else Is Joining Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.