Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Start Bidding War with TV Series Return Project

Steven Yeun. So hot right now. After his Oscar nomination for Minari and his upcoming starring voice role in Invincible, Yeun is looking to return to live-action television with the help of Ali Wong. The two are pitching a 10 episode, 30-minute dramedy that is being produced by A24 which has started a bidding war for the ultra-hot pairing including all the networks as well as the streaming services.

Yeun is perhaps best known as Glenn from The Walking Dead up until his, errr… exit from that particular show. He also has a supporting but pivotal role in Sorry To Bother You, one of the best films of the last decade, where he played a labor organizer fighting for fair treatment for call center employees in a realistic but slightly dystopian Oakland. His return to television will no doubt be welcomed by Walking Dead fans.

Joining him will be Ali Wong, who is no stranger to success on streaming platforms. Her standup comedy specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife have both been among the most successful comedy specials on Netflix, and her starring role opposite Randall Park (WandaVision, Ant-Man and the Wasp) in Always Be My Maybe was seen by over 32 million households in its first month of release. Wong also had a small role in last year's Birds of Prey movie.

Wong and Yeun will also act as executive producers for the new show. The creator/writer/showrunner of the limited series is Lee Sung Jin, whose previous work includes Silicon Valley, the delightful Tuca & Bertie on [adult swim], and is a former writer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While further details of the show are being kept confidential, this creative team and these stars are enough to get everyone pretty excited. Watch for more details here as they emerge, but let's hope this happens soon, giving Yeun even more to do in between doing voice work for what we hope is a decade of spectacular seasons of Invincible.